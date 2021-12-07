How would this be written without > sign

If I wasn’t using > sign how would it have been written without it?

https://jsfiddle.net/1egswr4L/

.fence>div { position: absolute; /*top: 0;*/ left: 0; right: 0; /*width: 100%;*/ height: 0.55%; /*height: 2px;*/ background: green; } .fence>div:nth-child(1) { top: 10%; } .fence>div:nth-child(2) { top: 20%; } .fence>div:nth-child(3) { top: 30%; } .fence>div:nth-child(4) { top: 40%; } .fence>div:nth-child(5) { top: 50%; } .fence>div:nth-child(6) { top: 60%; } .fence>div:nth-child(7) { top: 70%; } .fence>div:nth-child(8) { top: 80%; } .fence>div:nth-child(9) { top: 90%; }