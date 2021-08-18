How would I use @mixin and @include in this code?

asasass: asasass: I was thinking this: <div class="playButton" style="margin: 2px 0 0 390px; $color: red;

That’s html and SCSS only works on the css file. The css is complied and then output as raw css. The scss parser does not parse the html.

If you used css variables you could change the colors based on extra classes but of course you couldn’t use them in your scss functions such as darken etc.

:root { --mycolor: blue;} button { background: var(--mycolor);} .button2 { --mycolor: red;}

There’s is probably a way you can do similar in SCSS but I believe it would require extend, loops and mixins which is not my area.