How would I shrink this to 600x200?

Would I be setting width and height to body?

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/9mrvj76L/

#holder {
  width: 1500px;
  height: 500px;
  box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 3px #e77d19;
  position: relative;
  background-color: black;
}

.hvcentered {
  width: 232px;
  height: 232px;
  background-color: #00a0b0;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 0;
  margin: auto;
}

<div id="holder">
  <div class="hvcentered">
  </div>
</div>

I tried this:

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/xt4yL192/

.content {
  width: 600px;
  height: 200px;
}

#holder {
  width: 1500px;
  height: 500px;
  box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 3px #e77d19;
  position: relative;
  background-color: black;
}

.hvcentered {
  width: 232px;
  height: 232px;
  background-color: #00a0b0;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 0;
  margin: auto;
}

<div class="content">
<div id="holder">
  <div class="hvcentered">
  </div>
</div>
</div>
Hi there asasass,

My monitor cannot handle 1500px so this
example takes a rather different approach
which you may be able to change to suit
you specific requirements…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
 } 
 
#holder {
    display:flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    width: 81vw;
    height: 27vw;
    margin: auto;
    border: 0.2em solid #e77d19;
    background-color: #000;
    box-sizing: border-box;
}

#holder div {
    width: 12vw;
    height: 12vw;
    background-color: #00a0b0;
 }
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <div id="holder">
  <div></div>
 </div>

</body>
</html>

coothead

How would I set it up without changing these numbers?

#holder {
  width: 1500px;
  height: 500px;
  box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 3px #e77d19;
  position: relative;
  background-color: black;
}

.hvcentered {
  width: 232px;
  height: 232px;
    display:flex;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;

The problem with width:1500px is that it probably
does not cater for the majority of your visitors. :wonky:

Of course, if it’s just for your personal delight then
by all mean make it as wide as you want. :biggrin:

coothead