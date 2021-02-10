How would I shrink this to 600x200?

Would I be setting width and height to body?
Code: https://jsfiddle.net/9mrvj76L/
#holder {
width: 1500px;
height: 500px;
box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 3px #e77d19;
position: relative;
background-color: black;
}
.hvcentered {
width: 232px;
height: 232px;
background-color: #00a0b0;
position: absolute;
top: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
margin: auto;
}
<div id="holder">
<div class="hvcentered">
</div>
</div>
I tried this:
Code: https://jsfiddle.net/xt4yL192/
.content {
width: 600px;
height: 200px;
}
<div class="content">
<div id="holder">
<div class="hvcentered">
</div>
</div>
</div>