How would I shrink this to 600x200?

Would I be setting width and height to body?

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/9mrvj76L/

#holder {
  width: 1500px;
  height: 500px;
  box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 3px #e77d19;
  position: relative;
  background-color: black;
}

.hvcentered {
  width: 232px;
  height: 232px;
  background-color: #00a0b0;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 0;
  margin: auto;
}

<div id="holder">
  <div class="hvcentered">
  </div>
</div>

I tried this:

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/xt4yL192/

.content {
  width: 600px;
  height: 200px;
}

<div class="content">
