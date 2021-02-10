How would I shrink this to 600x200?

Would I be setting width and height to body?

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/9mrvj76L/

#holder { width: 1500px; height: 500px; box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 3px #e77d19; position: relative; background-color: black; } .hvcentered { width: 232px; height: 232px; background-color: #00a0b0; position: absolute; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; margin: auto; }

<div id="holder"> <div class="hvcentered"> </div> </div>

I tried this:

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/xt4yL192/

.content { width: 600px; height: 200px; } #holder { width: 1500px; height: 500px; box-shadow: inset 0 0 0 3px #e77d19; position: relative; background-color: black; } .hvcentered { width: 232px; height: 232px; background-color: #00a0b0; position: absolute; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; margin: auto; }