How would I set the height of this to 100%?

For percentage height to work the parent must either have a fixed height or there must be an unbroken chain of height:100% all the way back to root (html and body).

You can instead use the vh unit on the .container which will give a full viewport height without the need for this unbroken chain of parents etc.

height:100vh;

You would need to ensure the body margins are removed or the 100vh will be taller than the viewport.