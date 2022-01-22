How would i put a timer between each of my icons being faded out?

Js code:

function closeHorizontalWindow() { const reasons = ['Ready', 'NotReady', 'Break', 'Email', 'Lunch', 'Break', 'Meeting'] for (let i = 0; i < reasons.length; i++) { document.getElementById(reasons[i]).style.animation = 'reasonsfadeout 0.45s ease 0s forwards' }

css code:

@keyframes reasonsfadeout { from{opacity: 1; } to {opacity: 0; } }

the icons are currently being faded out at the same time, however what i would like to do is put a delay between each icon within the for loop. How can i do this?