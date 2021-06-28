How would I make this Play Button Responsive?

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/9jdbgzLh/1/

#container_button {
  background-color: #252525;
  width: 400px;
  height: 400px;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  margin-bottom: 0px;
  margin-top: 0px;
  -webkit-border-radius: 200px;
  -moz-border-radius: 200px;
  border-radius: 200px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
  -moz-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
  box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
}

#hole {
  background-color: #151515;
  width: 310px;
  height: 310px;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  top: 50px;
  position: relative;
  -webkit-border-radius: 155px;
  -moz-border-radius: 155px;
  border-radius: 155px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
  -moz-box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
  box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
}

#button {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  overflow: auto;
  cursor: pointer;
  top: -5px;
  position: relative;
  background-image: linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -o-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -moz-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -ms-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  -webkit-border-radius: 150px;
  -moz-border-radius: 150px;
  border-radius: 150px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
  -moz-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
  box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
  -webkit-transition: all .2s;
  -moz-transition: all .2s;
  transition: all .2s;
}

#button:active {
  top: 5px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: none;
  -moz-box-shadow: none;
  box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8;
}

#triangle {
  width: 0px;
  height: 0px;
  margin-left: 50%;
  margin-top: 50%;
  left: -27px;
  top: -50px;
  position: relative;
  border-top: 50px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
  border-left: 80px solid #22a9db;
  z-index: 2;
  -webkit-transition: all .3s;
  -moz-transition: all .3s;
  transition: all .3s;
}

#button:hover #triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #45bde9
}

#button:active #triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #e94545
}

#lighter_triangle {
  width: 0px;
  height: 0px;
  margin-left: 50%;
  margin-top: 50%;
  left: -27px;
  top: -48px;
  position: absolute;
  border-top: 50px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
  border-left: 80px solid #43c0ee;
  z-index: 1;
  -webkit-transition: all .3s;
  -moz-transition: all .3s;
  transition: all .3s;
}

#button:hover #lighter_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #8bdaf7
}

#button:active #lighter_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #f78b8b
}

#darker_triangle {
  width: 0px;
  height: 0px;
  margin-left: 50%;
  margin-top: 50%;
  left: -28px;
  top: -53px;
  position: absolute;
  border-top: 50px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
  border-left: 80px solid #0a7da7;
  z-index: 1;
  -webkit-transition: all .3s;
  -moz-transition: all .3s;
  transition: all .3s;
}

#button:hover #darker_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #1d98c5
}

#button:active #darker_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #c51d1d
}

<div id="container_button">
  <div id="hole">
    <div id="button">
      <div id="triangle"></div>
      <div id="lighter_triangle"></div>
      <div id="darker_triangle"></div>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
In what context and what do you want it to respond to?

Normally when devs use the term “responsive” they are referring to a site adjusting it self to it’s window size ( or other such constraints)

This is commonly achieved via media queries ( tho there are other tricks available).

So… returning to your original question… the following is needed:

  1. What is your context ( for example.: browser window size)
  2. What would be your break points (for example: >500px, >1000px)
  3. What do you want to happen at each break point ( for example: default text color is black, >500px red, >1000px blue)

Once you have those decisions made, you can code the media queries…

			@media screen and (min-width:500px){
				body{ color:red;}
			}
			@media screen and (min-width:1000px){
				body{ color:blue;}
			}```
in the above code,  the body text color starts as default(black),  turns red at 500px, and then blue at 1000px.
Conceptually,  you can  change the break point values, direction (min width, max-width, etc, etc) and change the particular CSS rules you want to vary any given break point. 


hope that sheds some light on the subject.
The play button should shrink and expand.

To have the button size be proportional to browser window width: divide all pixels values by 10 (for example), allowing decimal values, and change all px to vw. As your container <div> is currently 400 pixels square, that would make your container become 40% of the browser window width.

I tried using these two methods, both didn’t work.

#container_button > div {
  padding-top: 56.23%;
}

#container_button > div {
  aspect-ratio: 16 / 9;
}