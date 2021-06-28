How would I make this Play Button Responsive?

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/9jdbgzLh/1/
#container_button {
background-color: #252525;
width: 400px;
height: 400px;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
margin-bottom: 0px;
margin-top: 0px;
-webkit-border-radius: 200px;
-moz-border-radius: 200px;
border-radius: 200px;
-webkit-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
-moz-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
}
#hole {
background-color: #151515;
width: 310px;
height: 310px;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
top: 50px;
position: relative;
-webkit-border-radius: 155px;
-moz-border-radius: 155px;
border-radius: 155px;
-webkit-box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
-moz-box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
}
#button {
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
overflow: auto;
cursor: pointer;
top: -5px;
position: relative;
background-image: linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
background-image: -o-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
background-image: -moz-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
background-image: -ms-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
-webkit-border-radius: 150px;
-moz-border-radius: 150px;
border-radius: 150px;
-webkit-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
-moz-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
-webkit-transition: all .2s;
-moz-transition: all .2s;
transition: all .2s;
}
#button:active {
top: 5px;
-webkit-box-shadow: none;
-moz-box-shadow: none;
box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8;
}
#triangle {
width: 0px;
height: 0px;
margin-left: 50%;
margin-top: 50%;
left: -27px;
top: -50px;
position: relative;
border-top: 50px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
border-left: 80px solid #22a9db;
z-index: 2;
-webkit-transition: all .3s;
-moz-transition: all .3s;
transition: all .3s;
}
#button:hover #triangle {
border-left: 80px solid #45bde9
}
#button:active #triangle {
border-left: 80px solid #e94545
}
#lighter_triangle {
width: 0px;
height: 0px;
margin-left: 50%;
margin-top: 50%;
left: -27px;
top: -48px;
position: absolute;
border-top: 50px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
border-left: 80px solid #43c0ee;
z-index: 1;
-webkit-transition: all .3s;
-moz-transition: all .3s;
transition: all .3s;
}
#button:hover #lighter_triangle {
border-left: 80px solid #8bdaf7
}
#button:active #lighter_triangle {
border-left: 80px solid #f78b8b
}
#darker_triangle {
width: 0px;
height: 0px;
margin-left: 50%;
margin-top: 50%;
left: -28px;
top: -53px;
position: absolute;
border-top: 50px solid transparent;
border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
border-left: 80px solid #0a7da7;
z-index: 1;
-webkit-transition: all .3s;
-moz-transition: all .3s;
transition: all .3s;
}
#button:hover #darker_triangle {
border-left: 80px solid #1d98c5
}
#button:active #darker_triangle {
border-left: 80px solid #c51d1d
}
<div id="container_button">
<div id="hole">
<div id="button">
<div id="triangle"></div>
<div id="lighter_triangle"></div>
<div id="darker_triangle"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>