How would I make this Play Button Responsive?

In what context and what do you want it to respond to?

Normally when devs use the term “responsive” they are referring to a site adjusting it self to it’s window size ( or other such constraints)

This is commonly achieved via media queries ( tho there are other tricks available).

So… returning to your original question… the following is needed:

What is your context ( for example.: browser window size) What would be your break points (for example: >500px, >1000px) What do you want to happen at each break point ( for example: default text color is black, >500px red, >1000px blue)

Once you have those decisions made, you can code the media queries…