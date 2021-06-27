How would I make this Play Button Responsive?

Code:mhttps://jsfiddle.net/9jdbgzLh/1/

#container_button { background-color: #252525; width: 400px; height: 400px; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; margin-bottom: 0px; margin-top: 0px; -webkit-border-radius: 200px; -moz-border-radius: 200px; border-radius: 200px; -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000; -moz-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000; box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000; } #hole { background-color: #151515; width: 310px; height: 310px; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; top: 50px; position: relative; -webkit-border-radius: 155px; -moz-border-radius: 155px; border-radius: 155px; -webkit-box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d; -moz-box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d; box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d; } #button { width: 300px; height: 300px; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; overflow: auto; cursor: pointer; top: -5px; position: relative; background-image: linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%); background-image: -o-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%); background-image: -moz-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%); background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%); background-image: -ms-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%); -webkit-border-radius: 150px; -moz-border-radius: 150px; border-radius: 150px; -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000; -moz-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000; box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000; -webkit-transition: all .2s; -moz-transition: all .2s; transition: all .2s; } #button:active { top: 5px; -webkit-box-shadow: none; -moz-box-shadow: none; box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8; } #triangle { width: 0px; height: 0px; margin-left: 50%; margin-top: 50%; left: -27px; top: -50px; position: relative; border-top: 50px solid transparent; border-bottom: 50px solid transparent; border-left: 80px solid #22a9db; z-index: 2; -webkit-transition: all .3s; -moz-transition: all .3s; transition: all .3s; } #button:hover #triangle { border-left: 80px solid #45bde9 } #button:active #triangle { border-left: 80px solid #e94545 } #lighter_triangle { width: 0px; height: 0px; margin-left: 50%; margin-top: 50%; left: -27px; top: -48px; position: absolute; border-top: 50px solid transparent; border-bottom: 50px solid transparent; border-left: 80px solid #43c0ee; z-index: 1; -webkit-transition: all .3s; -moz-transition: all .3s; transition: all .3s; } #button:hover #lighter_triangle { border-left: 80px solid #8bdaf7 } #button:active #lighter_triangle { border-left: 80px solid #f78b8b } #darker_triangle { width: 0px; height: 0px; margin-left: 50%; margin-top: 50%; left: -28px; top: -53px; position: absolute; border-top: 50px solid transparent; border-bottom: 50px solid transparent; border-left: 80px solid #0a7da7; z-index: 1; -webkit-transition: all .3s; -moz-transition: all .3s; transition: all .3s; } #button:hover #darker_triangle { border-left: 80px solid #1d98c5 } #button:active #darker_triangle { border-left: 80px solid #c51d1d }