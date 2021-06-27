How would I make this Play Button Responsive?

HTML & CSS
Code:mhttps://jsfiddle.net/9jdbgzLh/1/

#container_button {
  background-color: #252525;
  width: 400px;
  height: 400px;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  margin-bottom: 0px;
  margin-top: 0px;
  -webkit-border-radius: 200px;
  -moz-border-radius: 200px;
  border-radius: 200px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
  -moz-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
  box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
}

#hole {
  background-color: #151515;
  width: 310px;
  height: 310px;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  top: 50px;
  position: relative;
  -webkit-border-radius: 155px;
  -moz-border-radius: 155px;
  border-radius: 155px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
  -moz-box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
  box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
}

#button {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  overflow: auto;
  cursor: pointer;
  top: -5px;
  position: relative;
  background-image: linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -o-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -moz-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -ms-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  -webkit-border-radius: 150px;
  -moz-border-radius: 150px;
  border-radius: 150px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
  -moz-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
  box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
  -webkit-transition: all .2s;
  -moz-transition: all .2s;
  transition: all .2s;
}

#button:active {
  top: 5px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: none;
  -moz-box-shadow: none;
  box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8;
}

#triangle {
  width: 0px;
  height: 0px;
  margin-left: 50%;
  margin-top: 50%;
  left: -27px;
  top: -50px;
  position: relative;
  border-top: 50px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
  border-left: 80px solid #22a9db;
  z-index: 2;
  -webkit-transition: all .3s;
  -moz-transition: all .3s;
  transition: all .3s;
}

#button:hover #triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #45bde9
}

#button:active #triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #e94545
}

#lighter_triangle {
  width: 0px;
  height: 0px;
  margin-left: 50%;
  margin-top: 50%;
  left: -27px;
  top: -48px;
  position: absolute;
  border-top: 50px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
  border-left: 80px solid #43c0ee;
  z-index: 1;
  -webkit-transition: all .3s;
  -moz-transition: all .3s;
  transition: all .3s;
}

#button:hover #lighter_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #8bdaf7
}

#button:active #lighter_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #f78b8b
}

#darker_triangle {
  width: 0px;
  height: 0px;
  margin-left: 50%;
  margin-top: 50%;
  left: -28px;
  top: -53px;
  position: absolute;
  border-top: 50px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
  border-left: 80px solid #0a7da7;
  z-index: 1;
  -webkit-transition: all .3s;
  -moz-transition: all .3s;
  transition: all .3s;
}

#button:hover #darker_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #1d98c5
}

#button:active #darker_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #c51d1d
}

<div id="container_button">
  <div id="hole">
    <div id="button">
      <div id="triangle"></div>
      <div id="lighter_triangle"></div>
      <div id="darker_triangle"></div>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>