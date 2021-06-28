How would I make this grid responsive?

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/j6xL8yop/3/

.grid {
  width: 699px;
  height: 393px;
  margin: 5%;
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: auto auto;
  background-color: black;
}

.item1 {
  background-color: blue;
}

.item2 {
  background-color: red;
}

.item3 {
  background-color: green;
}

.item4 {
  background-color: orange;
}

<div class="grid">

  <div class="item1"></div>
  <div class="item2"></div>
  <div class="item3"></div>
  <div class="item4"></div>

</div>
How would I make this Play Button Responsive?
Don’t use px dimensions to the overall size. This is why it is unresponsive. You made the grid fixed, so it can’t react to the browser changes. Change px to %, such as 100%.

Then what?

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/4ex8gkLa/

Also, the squares should just shrink and expand, but not stack.

You could add

width: 90vw;
height: 90vh;

to

.grid

vh is a unit that is 1/100th of the viewport height. vw the same except, of course, re viewport width.

So you don’t mean responsive at all?

It sounds like you want to maintain the aspect ratio of each square which is not really responsive as they will be a fixed width and height irrespective of their content.

If this is another of your tests with just coloured squares then you’d create an aspect ratio in the way that you have been shown before on your videos using vertical padding to create the aspect ratio.

e.g.

For modern browsers you could use the aspect-ratio property instead of the padding.

You could also use vw units for width and height and then they will still maintain their aspect ratio.

Of course (as usual) we don’t really have enough detail about the problem you are trying to overcome or what exactly you are trying to achieve in order to give you the answer you want :slight_smile:

I simply added this

@media screen and (max-width: 800px) {
 .grid {
  width: 499px;
  height: 293px;
  margin: 5%;
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: auto auto;
  background-color: black;
}
}

@media screen and (max-width: 562px) {
 .grid {
  width: 299px;
  height: 193px;
  margin: 5%;
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: auto auto;
  background-color: black;
}
}
@media screen and (max-width: 343px) {
 .grid {
  width: 199px;
  height: 100px;
  margin: 5%;
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: auto auto;
  background-color: black;
}
}

The Grd Will size down when your screen in smaller

How come neither padding or aspect ratio work on this code?

code https://jsfiddle.net/9jdbgzLh/1/

Code: https://jsfiddle.net/9jdbgzLh/1/

#container_button {
  background-color: #252525;
  width: 400px;
  height: 400px;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  margin-bottom: 0px;
  margin-top: 0px;
  -webkit-border-radius: 200px;
  -moz-border-radius: 200px;
  border-radius: 200px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
  -moz-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
  box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #585858, 1px 1px 0px #000, 2px 2px 5px #000;
}

#hole {
  background-color: #151515;
  width: 310px;
  height: 310px;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  top: 50px;
  position: relative;
  -webkit-border-radius: 155px;
  -moz-border-radius: 155px;
  border-radius: 155px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
  -moz-box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
  box-shadow: 1px 1px 0px #5d5d5d;
}

#button {
  width: 300px;
  height: 300px;
  margin-left: auto;
  margin-right: auto;
  overflow: auto;
  cursor: pointer;
  top: -5px;
  position: relative;
  background-image: linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -o-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -moz-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  background-image: -ms-linear-gradient(bottom, rgb(82, 79, 82) 0%, rgb(134, 134, 134) 57%);
  -webkit-border-radius: 150px;
  -moz-border-radius: 150px;
  border-radius: 150px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
  -moz-box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
  box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8, 0px 2px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 3px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 4px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 5px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 6px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 7px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 8px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 9px 0px #2a2a2a, 0px 10px 0px #2a2a2a, 10px 20px 10px #000;
  -webkit-transition: all .2s;
  -moz-transition: all .2s;
  transition: all .2s;
}

#button:active {
  top: 5px;
  -webkit-box-shadow: none;
  -moz-box-shadow: none;
  box-shadow: inset 0px 2px 0px #a8a8a8;
}

#triangle {
  width: 0px;
  height: 0px;
  margin-left: 50%;
  margin-top: 50%;
  left: -27px;
  top: -50px;
  position: relative;
  border-top: 50px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
  border-left: 80px solid #22a9db;
  z-index: 2;
  -webkit-transition: all .3s;
  -moz-transition: all .3s;
  transition: all .3s;
}

#button:hover #triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #45bde9
}

#button:active #triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #e94545
}

#lighter_triangle {
  width: 0px;
  height: 0px;
  margin-left: 50%;
  margin-top: 50%;
  left: -27px;
  top: -48px;
  position: absolute;
  border-top: 50px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
  border-left: 80px solid #43c0ee;
  z-index: 1;
  -webkit-transition: all .3s;
  -moz-transition: all .3s;
  transition: all .3s;
}

#button:hover #lighter_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #8bdaf7
}

#button:active #lighter_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #f78b8b
}

#darker_triangle {
  width: 0px;
  height: 0px;
  margin-left: 50%;
  margin-top: 50%;
  left: -28px;
  top: -53px;
  position: absolute;
  border-top: 50px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 50px solid transparent;
  border-left: 80px solid #0a7da7;
  z-index: 1;
  -webkit-transition: all .3s;
  -moz-transition: all .3s;
  transition: all .3s;
}

#button:hover #darker_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #1d98c5
}

#button:active #darker_triangle {
  border-left: 80px solid #c51d1d
}

<div id="container_button">
  <div id="hole">
    <div id="button">
      <div id="triangle"></div>
      <div id="lighter_triangle"></div>
      <div id="darker_triangle"></div>
    </div>
  </div>
</div>
In what context and what do you want it to respond to?

Normally when devs use the term “responsive” they are referring to a site adjusting it self to it’s window size ( or other such constraints)

This is commonly achieved via media queries ( tho there are other tricks available).

So… returning to your original question… the following is needed:

  1. What is your context ( for example.: browser window size)
  2. What would be your break points (for example: >500px, >1000px)
  3. What do you want to happen at each break point ( for example: default text color is black, >500px red, >1000px blue)

Once you have those decisions made, you can code the media queries…

			@media screen and (min-width:500px){
				body{ color:red;}
			}
			@media screen and (min-width:1000px){
				body{ color:blue;}
			}```
in the above code,  the body text color starts as default(black),  turns red at 500px, and then blue at 1000px.
Conceptually,  you can  change the break point values, direction (min width, max-width, etc, etc) and change the particular CSS rules you want to vary any given break point. 


hope that sheds some light on the subject.
The play button should shrink and expand.

To have the button size be proportional to browser window width: divide all pixels values by 10 (for example), allowing decimal values, and change all px to vw. As your container <div> is currently 400 pixels square, that would make your container become 40% of the browser window width.

I tried using these two methods, both didn’t work.

#container_button > div {
  padding-top: 56.23%;
}

#container_button > div {
  aspect-ratio: 16 / 9;
}