How would I make this grid responsive?

You can’t just throw a single rule or two at this and expect it all to change. The code you refer to is the way that the wrapper of the element could be made responsive but you would have to position all your inner elements in a way that is related to the size of that element.

In essence you can’t use pixels to make something scale up and down automatically with the parent. 400px wide is always 400 pixels wide.

If instead the parent element was a responsive structure (using percent or vw units or an aspect ratio technique) you would then place the inner elements in relation to that parent but they would not use pixels. You’d have to use some form of fluid units such as percent. e.g. top:10%, left:10% if you are absolute positioning things.

Or you could size the element in vw units and then make all your other pixel measurements in vw also so that they scale uniformly together. Of course this gets very awkward where you have box shadow and coloured borders to take care of.

I’ve quickly changed your design to vw units but it needs a lot more work and I don’t have the time or inclination to refine it further However it should show the the things that you need to change in order to scale up and down.

There are other ways to scale in that you use media queries and change all the sizes at certain breakpoints (which is called an adaptive method).

If instead you had drawn the button in an svg editor then you could simply scale the whole thing by changing the width and height of the svg much in the same way that responsive images are scaled up and down.