How would I make this grid responsive?

asasass: asasass: Also, the squares should just shrink and expand, but not stack.

So you don’t mean responsive at all?

It sounds like you want to maintain the aspect ratio of each square which is not really responsive as they will be a fixed width and height irrespective of their content.

If this is another of your tests with just coloured squares then you’d create an aspect ratio in the way that you have been shown before on your videos using vertical padding to create the aspect ratio.

e.g.

For modern browsers you could use the aspect-ratio property instead of the padding.

You could also use vw units for width and height and then they will still maintain their aspect ratio.

Of course (as usual) we don’t really have enough detail about the problem you are trying to overcome or what exactly you are trying to achieve in order to give you the answer you want