How would I import a function into my index.js

I’m very new to Javascript - what I’m trying to do is use a function within another Javscript file. However When I attempt to do this its giving me a typeError. Can anyone help me with this?
In my commands.js file I have the following function:
function startServer()
{
const { net } = require('electron')
const request = net.request('https://fire.qa.local')
request.on('response', (response) => {
console.log(`STATUS: ${response.statusCode}`)
console.log(`HEADERS: ${JSON.stringify(response.headers)}`)
response.on('data', (chunk) => {
console.log(`BODY: ${chunk}`)
})
response.on('end', () => {
console.log('No more data in response.')
})
})
request.end()
}
I am trying to call this from inside of my index.JS file:
const commands = require('./commands');
app.whenReady().then(() => {
commands.startServer();
})
Can someone explain what im doing wrong? I’ve come from C# and javascript just seems way more complicated when it comes to importing functions.
Thankyou!