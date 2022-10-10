How would I go about setting up this image sprite?

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m confused.

https://jsfiddle.net/0e1okabt/1/

.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  left: 0;
  background: url("https://i.imgur.com/xssQZZs.png");
  background-position: 0 0;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
}

.panel-right {
  right: 0;
  background-position: 0px -320px;
  background-size: 100% 200%;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
}

I tried this:
https://jsfiddle.net/0e1okabt/4/

.panel-left,
.panel-right {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
  top: 0%;
  transition: all 8s ease;
  transition-delay: 4s;
  overflow: hidden;
  background: url("https://i.imgur.com/xssQZZs.png");
  background-position: 0 0;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
}

.panel-left{
  left: 0;
}

.panel-right {
  right: 0;
  background-position: 0px -320px;
  background-size: 100% 200%;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
}