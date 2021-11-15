How would I go about creating fake snow using vanilla JavaScript?

Hi

I’m relatively new to JS and am attempting to create a simple vanilla JS library that adds a snowfall feature on a website. I’m kind of unsure how i would even go about starting it so was wondering if anyone could help offer some tips to get me started.

Right now where my brain is at: I feel the math.random function is gonna be very helpful and rather than using an image or css to create the snowflakes I was thinking just use an icon like '❄' . Then i guess i’ll need a max snowflakes on screen at a time + once falls out of users screen remove the element.

What i’m unsure about is how do i create the snowfall. A for loop? Do i spam the dom and inject 50 snowflakes etc.?

What would you suggest is a clean way to approach this and also in a way that wouldn’t cause lag? Thanks so much.