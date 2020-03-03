How would I center all the items in a div?

Hello everyone,
I was wondering how I could vertically center items in a div such as: image, h1, and text.
Here is a photo showcasing the idea I’m think off >>>>>
Any suggestions?
Thank you in advance!
Hi there Liamgrossman,
check out the attachment which contains a possible solution.
Liamgrossman.zip (9.6 KB)
coothead
Hi,
I guess with vertically you mean center the items in a column?
You could use flex-box:
.divcenter {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column; /* default: row */
justify-content: center; /* direction-wise */
align-items: center; /* cross direction */
}
Please study this “Flexbox Patterns” demo for a multiple of flexbox use cases by @PaulOB:
codepen.io/paulobrien/full/xVNMRZ/
Thank you very much @Erik_J
