How would I avoid a type error when attempting to import propertys from a typescript file

I have a typescript class which includes propertys for a connection:

export default class Connection { public IceServer: string; public SwitchId: number; public AgendId: number; public password: string; }

I am then trying to access these property’s from within a javascript file:

import Connection from './Models/ConnectionDetails'; function Connect() { var con = new Connection(); var postData = {IceServer: con.IceServer, SwitchId: con.SwitchId, AgentId: con.AgendId, Password: con.password}; JSON.stringify(postData); // create JWT const token = jwt.sign({iceServer, switchId, agentId, password}, process.env.TOKEN_SECRET); MakeRequest('connect', postData, token);

When i run the application it gives me the following error:

Does anyone know why this is occuring? Thankyou