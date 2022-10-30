How would I apply this background to each of the 5 videos?

Background
https://jsfiddle.net/rud3co8s/

The videos don’t seem to fit properly inside the background.
Maybe the css might need some tweaking.

5 Videos are in here: https://jsfiddle.net/37xLdjn0/

I’m not sure I set up the css properly.

html,
body {
  height: 100%;
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

body {
  background: white;
}

.container {
  position: absolute;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  min-height: 100%;
  display: flex;
  padding: 8px 8px;
}

.curtain {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 640px;
  min-width: 155px;
  position: relative;
}

.embed-youtube {
  background-color: #000;
  margin-bottom: 100px;
  position: relative;
  height: 0;
  padding-top: 56.25%;
  overflow: hidden;
}

.embed-youtube.five {
  margin-bottom: 0;
}

.embed-youtube img {
  width: 100%;
  top: -16.84%;
  left: 0;
  opacity: 1;
}

/*.embed-youtube img,
.embed-youtube .embed-youtube-play {
  cursor: default;
}*/

.embed-youtube img,
.embed-youtube iframe,
.embed-youtube .embed-youtube-play,
.embed-youtube .embed-youtube-play:before {
  position: absolute;
}

.embed-youtube iframe {
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
}

.embed-youtube .embed-youtube-play {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  appearance: none;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  right: 0;
  margin: auto;
  display: flex;
  justify-content: center;
  align-items: center;
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: 9px solid blue;
  background: transparent;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px #000000b3);
  z-index: 1;
}

.embed-youtube-play::before {
  content: "";
  width: 0;
  height: 0;
  border-top: 20px solid transparent;
  border-bottom: 20px solid transparent;
  border-left: 27px solid blue;
  transform: translateX(4px);
}

.embed-youtube-play:hover {
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}

.embed-youtube-play:focus {
  outline: 0;
  box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}