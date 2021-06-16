How website speed is affected by Google new Alogorithm?
Your question makes no sense. Google’s algorithm has nothing to do with your website’s speed.
Hey, i have gone thru this article so wanted a more clear understanding
The loading speed of your website now take a part of Googles search algorithm.
In short this means that if you and another website score equal on the search term on other parts, but their website load faster than yours, then theirs will show above yours in the search results.
1 Like
Okay,
So like what are the methods that we can ensure so that our website scores well in speed test to rank above?
Like currently I am working on this website and want to rank it on.
The article you linked to above gives information on that, and suggests which tools to use.
1 Like