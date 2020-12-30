How to zip current folder without .zip file containing full server path

@John_Betong and @igor_g

Well guys, finally got a recursive zip script created that suits me perfectly - so I thought I would share for others -

<?php // For demonstration purposes this script should be in one folder // and the from and to folders should already exist // For this example example - if this folder is called 'test' // the two other folders should be /info and /zips // you can change the source (from) location and the destination // or(from) location by changing $to and $from under 'Set folders' // Optional parameters for overriding php.ini for large files or // slow connection or optimising performance and resources ini_set('max_execution_time', 300); ini_set('memory_limit','512M'); //Set folders $from='info'; $to='zips/backup.zip'; //Start timer $start = microtime(true); //Call the function to start zipping echo 'Starting recursive zip process.<br>'; echo 'Zipping files and sub folders in '.$from.' to '.$to.'<br>'; zipData($from, $to); //Notify end of zipping on exit of function $execution_time = microtime(true) - $start; echo 'Process completed in '.round($execution_time,4).' seconds<br>'; echo 'Final zip file location is '.$to; // Main recursive zip function function zipData($source, $destination) { //Set file and folder counters $count_folders=0; $count_files=0; if (extension_loaded('zip')) { if (file_exists($source)) { $zip = new ZipArchive(); if ($zip->open($destination, ZIPARCHIVE::CREATE)) { //if line below is uncommented then the zip file will reflect and extract to the full server path //$source = realpath($source); if (is_dir($source)) { $iterator = new RecursiveDirectoryIterator($source); // ignore dot files $iterator->setFlags(RecursiveDirectoryIterator::SKIP_DOTS); $files = new RecursiveIteratorIterator($iterator, RecursiveIteratorIterator::SELF_FIRST); foreach ($files as $file) { //if line below is uncommented then the zip file will reflect and extract to the full server path //$file = realpath($file); if (is_dir($file)) { $count_folders++; $zip->addEmptyDir(str_replace($source . '/', '', $file . '/')); } else if (is_file($file)) { $count_files++; $zip->addFromString(str_replace($source . '/', '', $file), file_get_contents($file)); } } } else if (is_file($source)) { $zip->addFromString(basename($source), file_get_contents($source)); } } echo 'Finished zipping - '.$count_files.' files in '.$count_folders.' folders<br>'; return $zip->close(); } } return false; } ?>

Just place it in a folder, make sure you have an immediate sub folder called ‘info’ with the files/folders you want to compress inside and an immediate sub folder called ‘zips’ - open the php file in your browser and wait… /info contents will be zipped and backup.zip will be in /zips

You can amend the source and destination folders

I have commented the script to try and make easier for others - happy zipping