How to zip current folder without .zip file containing full server path

@John_Betong and @igor_g
Well guys, finally got a recursive zip script created that suits me perfectly - so I thought I would share for others -
<?php
// For demonstration purposes this script should be in one folder
// and the from and to folders should already exist
// For this example example - if this folder is called 'test'
// the two other folders should be /info and /zips
// you can change the source (from) location and the destination
// or(from) location by changing $to and $from under 'Set folders'
// Optional parameters for overriding php.ini for large files or
// slow connection or optimising performance and resources
ini_set('max_execution_time', 300);
ini_set('memory_limit','512M');
//Set folders
$from='info';
$to='zips/backup.zip';
//Start timer
$start = microtime(true);
//Call the function to start zipping
echo 'Starting recursive zip process.<br>';
echo 'Zipping files and sub folders in '.$from.' to '.$to.'<br>';
zipData($from, $to);
//Notify end of zipping on exit of function
$execution_time = microtime(true) - $start;
echo 'Process completed in '.round($execution_time,4).' seconds<br>';
echo 'Final zip file location is '.$to;
// Main recursive zip function
function zipData($source, $destination) {
//Set file and folder counters
$count_folders=0;
$count_files=0;
if (extension_loaded('zip')) {
if (file_exists($source)) {
$zip = new ZipArchive();
if ($zip->open($destination, ZIPARCHIVE::CREATE)) {
//if line below is uncommented then the zip file will reflect and extract to the full server path
//$source = realpath($source);
if (is_dir($source)) {
$iterator = new RecursiveDirectoryIterator($source);
// ignore dot files
$iterator->setFlags(RecursiveDirectoryIterator::SKIP_DOTS);
$files = new RecursiveIteratorIterator($iterator, RecursiveIteratorIterator::SELF_FIRST);
foreach ($files as $file) {
//if line below is uncommented then the zip file will reflect and extract to the full server path
//$file = realpath($file);
if (is_dir($file)) {
$count_folders++;
$zip->addEmptyDir(str_replace($source . '/', '', $file . '/'));
} else if (is_file($file)) {
$count_files++;
$zip->addFromString(str_replace($source . '/', '', $file), file_get_contents($file));
}
}
} else if (is_file($source)) {
$zip->addFromString(basename($source), file_get_contents($source));
}
}
echo 'Finished zipping - '.$count_files.' files in '.$count_folders.' folders<br>';
return $zip->close();
}
}
return false;
}
?>
Just place it in a folder, make sure you have an immediate sub folder called ‘info’ with the files/folders you want to compress inside and an immediate sub folder called ‘zips’ - open the php file in your browser and wait… /info contents will be zipped and backup.zip will be in /zips
You can amend the source and destination folders
I have commented the script to try and make easier for others - happy zipping