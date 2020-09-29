How to zip current folder without .zip file containing full server path

Hi

I have a php script to recursively zip all files and sub folders in a folder. That part works great. The problem is the zipped file contains the full server path when I extract the zip file. I just want it to act like a normal zip when I click extract here and extract the files to that location.

The relevant code to set the source or folder to zip is-

$from=__DIR__ . '/info';

but when I extract I get multiple empty folders created -

xampp\htdocs\MyProjects\wplocal/info

the info folder contains the sub folders and files I want. How do I zip just the files/folders in /info so I can place the zip file where I want and extract there without all the server folders

