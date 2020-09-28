How to zip current folder without .zip file containing full server path

#1

Hi
I have a php script to recursively zip all files and sub folders in a folder. That part works great. The problem is the zipped file contains the full server path when I extract the zip file. I just want it to act like a normal zip when I click extract here and extract the files to that location.

The relevant code to set the source or folder to zip is-

$from=__DIR__ . '/info';

but when I extract I get multiple empty folders created -

xampp\htdocs\MyProjects\wplocal/info

the info folder contains the sub folders and files I want. How do I zip just the files/folders in /info so I can place the zip file where I want and extract there without all the server folders
thanks

#2

First contributed comment…

$path = 'zipfile.zip'

$zip = new ZipArchive();
if ($zip->open($path) === true) {
    for($i = 0; $i < $zip->numFiles; $i++) {
        $filename = $zip->getNameIndex($i);
        $fileinfo = pathinfo($filename);
        copy("zip://".$path."#".$filename, "/your/new/destination/".$fileinfo['basename']);
    }                  
    $zip->close();                  
}