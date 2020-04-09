How To write one column array to csv file

Then you won’t want to use
fputcsv as it’s just a straight text file, not a csv.
Why does that mean that they have to be on a separate line in the file? Surely you could just read them in,
explode() them into an array and create the list box? Or do you have some other code that cannot be changed that generates the list box?
I have this code to populate my listbox. Any suggestions
<?php
$file = fopen("purchases.csv", "r");
while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
$purchases = $row[0];
?>
<option value="<?php echo $purchases;?>"><?php echo $purchases;?></option>
<?php
}
?>
So the selected items will over write purchases.csv file
so don’t enclose the list into an array, but every item in an array before writing it to csv.
Ok Got half of it. Do not over complicate as you stated a csv is 2 dimension and what I am doing is a straight flat txt file so I can just write to a txt file
<?php
file_put_contents("purchases.txt", $_POST["purchases"]);
?>
Done it this way and the result is just one line output can you help so it will write one item per line
MarilynNancyJohanCarolJuanicShirley
Thanx for putting me in the right direction
Got IT!
<?php
foreach ($_POST["purchases"] as $key => $value) {
$result.=$value. "\n";
}
file_put_contents('purchases.txt',$result);
?>
And the Output
Marilyn
Nancy
Johan
Carol
Juanic
Shirley
just use
implode() then.
<?php
$file = fopen("purchases.csv", "r");
$row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ","));
foreach ($row as $ix => $purchases) {
echo "<option value='" . $purchases . ">" . $purchases . "</option>";
}
I know you’ve fixed it another way, but just so you can see another option.
Using a file to populate your list box brings forward another problem - what happens when your site has more than one user? It’s an unusual approach - what sits between the first bit of code that writes the file, and the last bit of code that reads it back in and creates a list box from it? So many other ways, such as session variables, seem better options.
Thanx for the alternative gives me a broader vision how to approach
I have still one small problem not sure what is wrong when using First Name space Last Name only First Name get save it looks like after space everything is omitted
Nancy Skosana get saved as Nancy
Using what code?
<?php
$file = fopen("purchases.csv", "r");
while (($row = fgetcsv($file, 0, ",")) !== FALSE) {
$purchases = $row[0];
echo "<option value='".$purchases."'>" . $purchases. "</option>";
}
?>
Is the correct information being written to the file and read wrongly, or is it going into the file wrongly? What’s in the file? What if you do something like:
$purchases = $row[0] . " " . $row[1];
Also, if the option
value is the same as the text you display inside the
<option> </option> tags, there’s no need to put it in. You only need to specify the value when it’s different:
<option value="14">Brake adjuster</option>
When I inspect in google chrome it shows
<option value="Nancy" skosana="">Nancy Skosana</option>
and when saves to file it save as
Nancy
going into the file wrongly
also tried your suggestion still the same
$purchases = $row[0] . " " . $row[1];
Well, it will do. Look at what you have in the
value field - just the first name, so that’s all that is submitted in the
$_POST array. You need to put both in there, as you do in the description, or leave the value out altogether as I mentioned above. You seem to be putting the last name in as a separate parameter for some reason.
That would only work if both names were going into the file, but comma-separated.
IT shows in the list box right Nancy Skosana but when inspect it shows “Nancy” skosana
Most probably it is due to this function can you see what is wrong
<input type=button class="master" name=b1 id=b1 value='Move >'>
function
$("#b1").click(function(){
$("#master option:selected").each(function() {
$("#purchases").append("<option value=" + $(this).val() +">"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
$("#master option[value= '"+ $(this).val() + "' ]").remove();
});
$('#purchases option').prop('selected', true);
});
Sorry, can’t help you with that, there’s no PHP in there and my JavaScript / jquery is almost non-existent. At a guess, since the display string is correct, maybe you could do something like:
$("#purchases").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
because you don’t need to specify the value if it’s the same as the text.
It will, because you have that between the open and close
<option> tags. But the
value is different, it only has the first name in there.
This did the trick
$("#purchases").append("<option>"+$(this).text()+"</option>");
Thank you very much by giving up your time I spend days trying to get code to work