I am trying to write post variables to a csv file but it writes everything in one line separated by comma

<?php $list= array($_POST['purchases']); $file = fopen("purchases.csv", "w"); foreach ($list as $line) { fputcsv($file, $line); } fclose($file); ?>

Result in purchases.csv file

Marilyn,Nancy,Johan,Carol,Juanic,Shirley

But I want every string value on separated line