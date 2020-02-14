How to write loop below with best practice performance?

#1

I work on SQL server 2012

I have temp table get data from excel and based on data exist on excel i insert on table inside loop

temp table always have big amount of data may be at least 5000 or 10000 or 15000 or more

I need every iteration increased by 5000 rows insert from temp table

so that i need best solutions for that according to speed and memory like that

and if there are any thing not correct as logic please tell me

my Query as below :

create table #Temp(
	DocumentPartID int identity(1,1),
	CompanyName VARCHAR(4000),
	[AffectedProduct] NVARCHAR(4000),
	[ReplacementPart] VARCHAR(4000) , 
	[ReplacementCompany] VARCHAR(4000) ,
	[Category] VARCHAR(4000) ,

    
	DocumentID int null,  
	CompanyID VARCHAR(4000) null,
	PartID int null,
	ReplacementPartID int null,
	CategoryID  int null,
	[Status]  VARCHAR(4000) null ,


)



insert into #Temp
(
CompanyName ,
[AffectedProduct],
[ReplacementPart],
[ReplacementCompany],
[Category]
)  
values
('Nokia','RF1550','RF1550','HTS','HTS'),
('IPHONE','TF1545','TF1545','Corning Incorporated','HTS2')



DECLARE @MaxValue int = ( select Max(DocumentPartID) from #Temp)
DECLARE @Currentindex int =0
DECLARE @Rows  [dbo].[Type_ValidationInPut];
	
		   while @Currentindex < @MaxValue
            begin 
			
		  
              DELETE @Rows
              INSERT  INTO @Rows
		                (
						RowNumber ,
				 GivenPartNumber ,
                  GivenManufacturer       
                ) 
           
		   
			select TOP 5000 DocumentPartID , isnull(AffectedProduct,''), isnull(CompanyName,'') FROM #Temp where 
			
			(CategoryID = 517884 or CategoryID = 1110481)  and (DocumentPartID > @Currentindex) and [Status] is null 

			    INSERT  INTO @Rows
		                (
                 RowNumber ,
				 GivenPartNumber ,
                  GivenManufacturer       
                ) 
             
		
			select TOP 5000 DocumentPartID, isnull(substring(ReplacementPart,0,70),''), isnull(ReplacementCompany,'') FROM #Temp where   
			(DocumentPartID > @Currentindex) and  [Status] is null and ReplacementPart is not null 
		

			DECLARE @NewID nVARCHAR(4000) =newID()
			insert into [ls30].[validation].[dbo].PartsData (BatchID,RowNumber,GivenPartNumber,givenmanufacturer) 
			SELECT  @NewID ,0,GivenPartNumber,GivenManufacturer from  @Rows 
			

			
			set @Currentindex = @Currentindex +5000
			DELETE @Rows
             end
#2

Perhaps SQLServer 2012 has a similar function to MySql that imports data in seconds without having to iterate through a loop. Check this example and search for the SQL equivalent:

#3

thank you for reply
I need enhance query and give good performance
not search for tools make that
can you help me

#4

Sorry, I do not use SQL and cannot help with your problem.

#5

I use the load data in file example every week, 14,000 rows typically, from a file on my computer (extracted from the office stand alone database), no need to upload it first. Just takes a few seconds.

1 Like
#6

can you show me if possible how to do that please

#7

DELETE
FROM mycounts
WHERE fdate>=‘2019-01-01’;
LOAD DATA LOCAL INFILE
“C:/Users/dr john/documents/My Documents/logpile/AccountDataExport_2020-01-28.txt”
INTO TABLE mycounts;
DELETE
FROM myflights
WHERE fdate>=‘2019-01-01’;
LOAD DATA LOCAL INFILE
“C://Users/dr john/documents/My Documents/logpile/FlightDataExport_2020-01-28.txt”
INTO TABLE myflights;

The delete parts mean I don’t need to remember the last time an update was done, I just remove all the data back to a given start date that lasts a year before being changed, then insert all the data from that start date.
Thousands of rows are inserted in a few seconds.
This is in mysql. Other variants of sql will have their equivalent code.
I use HeideSQL on my laptop to connect to the database and run the query. HeidiSQL is free to use.

#8

hello fellow HeidiSQL user

may i offer my congratulations to your esteemed self for the wisdom you obviously possess as remarkably demonstrated by your keen choice of mysql interface application

#9

Well you did recommend HeidiSQL many years ago,