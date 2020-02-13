How to write loop below with best practice performance?

I work on SQL server 2012

I have temp table get data from excel and based on data exist on excel i insert on table inside loop

temp table always have big amount of data may be at least 5000 or 10000 or 15000 or more

I need every iteration increased by 5000 rows insert from temp table

so that i need best solutions for that according to speed and memory like that

and if there are any thing not correct as logic please tell me

my Query as below :