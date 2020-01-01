How to write either this variable or that variable in php after foreach loop

What does the query look like, i.e. what field(s) are these tables joined with?

Can this common field “ID” be used as the button key to grab data from both tables?

Using your button format it might look like this.

$more = '<button class="btn btn-link more" data-id="'.$common_id.'">...More</button>';

Now if you are working with a unique ID say from the first table, e.g. ‘update_id’ that you join the seconded table with, this common ID can be used as an array data KEY so all query row results will be identied by this common ID array KEY. Here is a mysqli sample of how this array is built.

$data = array(); while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result, MYSQLI_ASSOC)){ $data[$row['update_id']] = $row; }

You mentioned table 1 variables and table 2 variables so I guess you are showing records from each table seperatly with their own buttons with some type of “show more”???

Anyway, here’s a little sample of what I am talking about. Note that I am using the same data to loop through both display types and because of this I am adding “_one” or “_two” along with the common ID to Hide/Show the table in each foreach loop.