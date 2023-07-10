How to write code to understand it?

Or if written with a loop.

function findPostById(postId, posts) { // loop through all posts for (let i = 0; i < posts.length; i+=1) { // do we have a matched postId? if (posts[i] === postId) { return posts[i] // yes, stop immediately and return that id } } // we have finished the loop without finding a matched postId // so return undefined return undefined // not really necessary as this will be returned anyway }

Here are the MDN Docs for Array.find

I don’t know if this confuses things, but elaborating on the above loop, this is basically how Array.find works