Hi,

I’m struggling through writing a regex that matches all three of the following scenarios. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Here’s what I’m working with:

[ATTACH]2[/ATTACH] [ATTACH type="full"]1[/ATTACH] [ATTACH type="full" alt="3vmw5j.jpg"]1[/ATTACH]

Here’s what I started with, but this doesn’t get the second two:

\[ATTACH(?>=\w+)?\](.*)\[\/ATTACH\]

Thanks in advance for any assistance!