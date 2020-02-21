hOW TO WORK WITH $_SESSION

Hello,

I have a website with data stored in a DB.

Everything worked well untill now when I added registration, login logout.

I registered a user and logged in

I wrote echo $_SESSION[‘username’]; and I got user7

Here is the code of a file which generates lots of warnings and gives no result

<?php include_once 'trades_header.php'; include_once 'all.inc.php'; include_once 'footer.php'; ?>

The first warning says:

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in C:\wamp\www\trade analyzer login\trades_header.php on line 55

The first line in trades header.php after <?php is

session_start();

Here are lines 52 to 55 in trades_header:

$items = get_all_couples(); //Reset counter $j=0; foreach($items as $row)

and here is the function:

function get_all_couples() { global $db; try { $sql = "SELECT DISTINCT item FROM filtered WHERE username = ':username' AND item != '0' ORDER BY item ASC"; $stmt = $db->prepare($sql); $stmt->bindParam(':username', $username, PDO::PARAM_STR); $stmt->execute(); if($stmt->rowCount() == 0) return 0; else return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC); } catch(Exception $e) { return false; } }

All my problems started when I added the username.

There is no doubt that I miss some crucial concepts pertaining to the SESSION

Please help me

How do I do it right?