hOW TO WORK WITH $_SESSION

I have a website with data stored in a DB.
Everything worked well untill now when I added registration, login logout.
I registered a user and logged in
I wrote echo $_SESSION[‘username’]; and I got user7
Here is the code of a file which generates lots of warnings and gives no result
<?php
include_once 'trades_header.php';
include_once 'all.inc.php';
include_once 'footer.php';
?>
The first warning says:
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in C:\wamp\www\trade analyzer login\trades_header.php on line 55
The first line in trades header.php after <?php is
session_start();
Here are lines 52 to 55 in trades_header:
$items = get_all_couples();
//Reset counter
$j=0;
foreach($items as $row)
and here is the function:
function get_all_couples()
{
global $db;
try
{
$sql = "SELECT DISTINCT item FROM filtered WHERE username = ':username' AND item != '0' ORDER BY item ASC";
$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
$stmt->bindParam(':username', $username, PDO::PARAM_STR);
$stmt->execute();
if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
return 0;
else
return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
}
catch(Exception $e)
{
return false;
}
}
All my problems started when I added the username.
There is no doubt that I miss some crucial concepts pertaining to the SESSION
Please help me
How do I do it right?