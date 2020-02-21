hOW TO WORK WITH $_SESSION

Hello,
I have a website with data stored in a DB.
Everything worked well untill now when I added registration, login logout.

I registered a user and logged in

I wrote echo $_SESSION[‘username’]; and I got user7

Here is the code of a file which generates lots of warnings and gives no result

<?php
    include_once 'trades_header.php';
	include_once 'all.inc.php';
	include_once 'footer.php';
?>

The first warning says:

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in C:\wamp\www\trade analyzer login\trades_header.php on line 55

The first line in trades header.php after <?php is

session_start();

Here are lines 52 to 55 in trades_header:

$items = get_all_couples();
//Reset counter
$j=0;
foreach($items as $row)

and here is the function:

function get_all_couples()
{	
	global $db;
	
	try
	{
		$sql = "SELECT DISTINCT item FROM filtered WHERE username = ':username' AND item != '0' ORDER BY item ASC";
		$stmt = $db->prepare($sql);
		$stmt->bindParam(':username', $username, PDO::PARAM_STR);
		$stmt->execute();
		
		if($stmt->rowCount() == 0)
		return 0;
		else
		return $stmt->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_ASSOC);
		
	}
	catch(Exception $e) 
	{
	   return false;        
	}
}

All my problems started when I added the username.
There is no doubt that I miss some crucial concepts pertaining to the SESSION

Please help me

How do I do it right?