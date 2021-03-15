How to work properly with responsive design?

Responsive design can be a tedious endeavor. It requires a lot of testing and a bit of letting things go (aka not being an absolute perfectionist… which is hard for some people to do. I always get a chuckle in job postings that say “pixel perfect design”).

What I always suggest people new to responsive design is three things…

Learn a responsive framework. For example bootstrap. I say learn it, not rely on it. Understand what it is doing and why, but also use it to make things easier at first. Start thinking about the smallest screen and scaling up rather than designing for the desktop and scaling down. Test test test and that means making sure your test cycle is tight. You will often see tutorial videos and stuff use things like “live update” where when you change something, it automatically updates a browser window with the change. If it takes you even 10 seconds to make a change, recompile it, reload it into a browser, that is about 7 seconds too long PER CHANGE. So try to get your process down to where if you make a change, you see instant results. This will save you a ton of time!

I know, number 2 sounds a bit backwards for anyone who has been web designing for a while. But keeping a “mobile first” mindset will save you a lot of problems in the long run. It is often easier to think “Oh this will be a single column… but for desktops I can just make this column into 3 which is pretty easy” than to think “I have 3 columns, how do I cut this down to 1?”

I hope these tips help.