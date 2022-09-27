How to wirte file from browser site in node.js

I have created addons for firefox to scrape google search page web links.



This is my main program file:

let webNum = 5; function scrapeLinks(num){ let links = document.querySelectorAll('.yuRUbf a'), hrefs = []; for (let i = 0; i < num; i++) { hrefs.push(links[i].href) }; return hrefs.join(" "); }; const allLinks = scrapeLinks(webNum); const fs = require("fs"); function writeInFile(content){ fs.writeFileSync("H:/python projects/Rafiq A.I/scrape addons/data/weblinks.txt", content, err => { if (err) { console.error(err); }; }); }; writeInFile(allLinks);