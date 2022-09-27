How to wirte file from browser site in node.js

I have created addons for firefox to scrape google search page web links.
This is my main program file:
let webNum = 5;
function scrapeLinks(num){
let links = document.querySelectorAll('.yuRUbf a'), hrefs = [];
for (let i = 0; i < num; i++) { hrefs.push(links[i].href) };
return hrefs.join(" ");
};
const allLinks = scrapeLinks(webNum);
const fs = require("fs");
function writeInFile(content){
fs.writeFileSync("H:/python projects/Rafiq A.I/scrape addons/data/weblinks.txt", content, err => {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
};
});
};
writeInFile(allLinks);
I scrape all website links from the google search page and store them on allLinks variable. It works I check it on the console. But my
writeInFile function does not work in the browser. But it works when I run it on the node js terminal. I want to make a program to scrape my data and store it on the txt file. How can I do this?