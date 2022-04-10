How to view hidden php file

Hello House,

Please i need to understand this as am new to obfuscation and hidden php.

I typed a php code and functions and i wanted to obfuscate it to make it unreadable.

So i went online and found a obfuscate source on github.

However after i obfuscated my code i discovered it created a file. and that file contained just

$__='printf';$_='Loading Class/Code Name';

However my original source php code is not seen in the file yet the code works.

And I have tried to copy $__=‘printf’;$_=‘Loading Class/Code Name’; and paste in another file and run it but the original php functions i created is not running, so i noticed the functions only run on that particular file that the obfuscate created.

And if i want to use that functions in any other php code i must include the file that has $__=‘printf’;$_=‘Loading Class/Code Name’;

My question is:

How is it possible that a plain empty php file that contains just $__=‘printf’;$_=‘Loading Class/Code Name’; will be working perfectly and executing all the functions i have created in it before obfuscating? Is there a way to decode or view back my original code from that file. I love everything about the way the code was entirely hidden but can someone see the code? and what if the owner of the obfuscate script at GitHub has other hidden functions that may harm my site, how can i find out? I am curious to know how a hidden php code encoded in an practically empty php file yet is working perfectly?

Please i need guide and advise.

Thanks so much i appreciate all contribution.