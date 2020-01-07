How to vertically align an svg?

Well, you have not actually stated where. :
Nevertheless, here is just one of many possible solutions…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
margin: 0;
background-color: #f9f9f9;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
}
div {
display: flex;
height: 100vh;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
}
.tri {
stroke: #000;
stroke-dasharray: 240;
stroke-dashoffset: 480;
transform: translateY( 0 );
transition: all 0.7s ease-in-out;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div>
<svg version="1.1"
xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"
x="0" y="0"
width="45"
height="40" v
viewBox="0 0 190 190">
<polygon class="tri" fill="none" stroke-width="7" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-miterlimit="10"
points="73.5,62.5 148.5,105.8 73.5,149.1">
</polygon>
</svg>
</div>
</body>
</html>
coothead