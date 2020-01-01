Is it possible to check or smtp connect before sending mail in PHPMAILER?
How to validate SMTP credentials before sending email in PHP?
your comment says
SmtpConnect() does this.
I try to do that, I don’t know it have or not I just seen in there was
smtpConnect in PHPMailer lab.
As for your question, your comment is correct
// This function returns TRUE if authentication
// was successful, or throws an exception otherwise
but then your code goes and does something else instead
// This function returns TRUE if authentication #This statement is true.
// was successful, or throws an exception otherwise #This statement is false.
$validCredentials = $mail->SmtpConnect(); // Sets $validCredentials to true or false.
$validCredentials = false; // Completely destroys the value returned on the last line.
try {
$validCredentials = $mail->SmtpConnect();
}
catch(Exception $error) { //Returning False is NOT an Exception.
echo "Not connected";
}
EDIT: Sorry, the function CAN throw exceptions, but its normal returns are boolean true/false.
Thank you, My code was correct some guidance was I need.
@m_hutley When i use valid credentials then not show any message but some invalid credentials I want to check it show long error message
Fatal error: Uncaught PHPMailer\PHPMailer\Exception: SMTP Error: Could not authenticate. in /home/username/public_html/PHPMailer/PHPMailer.php:1898 Stack trace: #0 /home/username/public_html/smtp.php(19): PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer->smtpConnect() #1 {main} thrown in /home/username/public_html/PHPMailer/PHPMailer.php on line 1898
I want to show error in one line like , if password not matched show
authentication failed if connected then show
credentials match.
then use the try/catch mechanism
Try/catch, and then an if to check if the result came back false (or stick the if inside your try, and have it throw an exception if it finds the result was false.)
Just to add (in case it clarifies anything), while the code posted has got a try/catch around one call to
smtpConnect(), it doesn’t have one around the first call to that function, and I expect it’s that call which is throwing the “uncaught exception” error.
When I use
if($validCredentials = false) {
echo "Failed";
} else { echo "connection done";}
But it show same error.
I don’t know how to fix this problem, please help me with shared correct code
you already had that code
try {
$validCredentials = $mail->SmtpConnect();
}
catch(Exception $error) {
echo "Not connected";
}
```
No, she didnt. Swear i’m talking to a wall sometimes…
try {
$validCredentials = $mail->SmtpConnect();
if($validCredentials === false) { throw new Exception("Returned False"); }
}
catch(Exception $error) {
echo "Not connected";
}
Returning false is not the same as throwing an exception, so you have to check for it separately.
(large enough now?)
still same issue
Show the current code, please.
<?php
use PHPMailer\PHPmailer\PHPMailer;
include_once "./PHPMailer/PHPMailer.php";
include_once "./PHPMailer/SMTP.php";
$mail = new PHPMailer(true);
$mail->SMTPAuth = true;
$mail->Username = 'email@example.com';
$mail->Password = 'my_awesome_password';
$mail->Host = 'smtp.example.com';
$mail->Port = 465;
// This function returns TRUE if authentication
// was successful, or throws an exception otherwise
$validCredentials = $mail->SmtpConnect();
$validCredentials = false;
try {
$validCredentials = $mail->SmtpConnect();
if($validCredentials === false) { throw new Exception("Returned False"); }
}
catch(Exception $error) {
echo "Not connected";
}
?>
and
if($validCredentials === false) { echo "not connected" } else { echo "connected"}
But both not works
Define “not works”.
You still have that first call to
smtpConnect() that isn’t part of your try-catch trapping.
// This function returns TRUE if authentication
// was successful, or throws an exception otherwise
$validCredentials = $mail->SmtpConnect();
$validCredentials = false;
so it will still throw an exception.
@droopsnoot thanks now it works, thank you I was calling the function first that is why it happens , but is it possible to do without try snd catch…!
No, it is not
