How to use YAML file with docker swarm?

Hello,

I have three servers and I ran the following command on the manager node:

# docker swarm init --advertise-addr 172.20.2.53

I ran the following command on the other two nodes:

# docker swarm join --token SWMTKN-1-0rmswotsbvzaybcujrveigtr7ln5fcywsjtdn02gwdykpt468m-8skbceyft79pho1gz6xh74gx6 172.20.2.53:2377

I got the following message on both nodes:

This node joined a swarm as a worker.

The final result is as follows:

# docker node ls ID HOSTNAME STATUS AVAILABILITY MANAGER STATUS ENGINE VERSION jd3rf7qz4hnzb9c2z1zh006l1 * Manager Ready Active Leader 26.1.3 trazxqj2wvg47as0ogr5kv2ow Node1 Ready Active 26.1.3 0rlvf0m07bkuleuwhxf28k9xj Node2 Ready Active 26.1.1

I executed the following command on the manager node:

# docker service create --name Swarm_Mode --replicas 3 -p 80:80 nginx

The result is as follows:

# docker service create --name Swarm_Mode --replicas 3 -p 80:80 nginx owu0svssay8gue7auwmkga6ch overall progress: 3 out of 3 tasks 1/3: running [==================================================>] 2/3: running [==================================================>] 3/3: running [==================================================>] verify: Service owu0svssay8gue7auwmkga6ch converged

After this, I checked the running services on all three servers:

On manager: # docker ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES da8c79a563ef nginx:latest "/docker-entrypoint.…" 29 seconds ago Up 22 seconds 80/tcp Swarm_Mode.2.xp650jms8broke4vg5grjr8bx 8d2cb2e3aed4 nginx:latest "/docker-entrypoint.…" About a minute ago Up About a minute 80/tcp Swarm_Mode.3.9o3zi2ls2xybqwovti3lq62in On Node1: # docker ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 365eca9ef5af nginx:latest "/docker-entrypoint.…" 2 minutes ago Up 2 minutes 80/tcp Swarm_Mode.1.y4d3h522jhpfv00gq5pdj4d9e On Node2: # docker ps #

I have some questions:

1- Why is there no container running on Node2 ?

2- I have a YAML file like below:

services: nodejs-1: container_name: Node-Micro1 hostname: Node1 build: context: . dockerfile: Dockerfile1 command: npm start volumes: - ./www:/usr/src/app - "/var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock" expose: - "3000" ports: - '3000:3000' nodejs-2: container_name: Node-Micro2 hostname: Node2 build: context: . dockerfile: Dockerfile2 command: npm start volumes: - ./www:/usr/src/app - "/var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock" expose: - "3000" ports: - '3001:3000' nginx: image: nginx:latest container_name: Nginx-Micro ports: - '80:80' volumes: - ./default.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf - "/var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock" - ./www:/usr/share/nginx/html depends_on: - nodejs-1 - nodejs-2 links: - nodejs-1 - nodejs-2

Should the YAML file and project source code be on the manager node?

Thank you.