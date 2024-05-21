How to use YAML file with docker swarm?

Hello,
I have three servers and I ran the following command on the manager node:
# docker swarm init --advertise-addr 172.20.2.53
I ran the following command on the other two nodes:
# docker swarm join --token SWMTKN-1-0rmswotsbvzaybcujrveigtr7ln5fcywsjtdn02gwdykpt468m-8skbceyft79pho1gz6xh74gx6 172.20.2.53:2377
I got the following message on both nodes:
This node joined a swarm as a worker.
The final result is as follows:
# docker node ls
ID HOSTNAME STATUS AVAILABILITY MANAGER STATUS ENGINE VERSION
jd3rf7qz4hnzb9c2z1zh006l1 * Manager Ready Active Leader 26.1.3
trazxqj2wvg47as0ogr5kv2ow Node1 Ready Active 26.1.3
0rlvf0m07bkuleuwhxf28k9xj Node2 Ready Active 26.1.1
I executed the following command on the manager node:
# docker service create --name Swarm_Mode --replicas 3 -p 80:80 nginx
The result is as follows:
# docker service create --name Swarm_Mode --replicas 3 -p 80:80 nginx
owu0svssay8gue7auwmkga6ch
overall progress: 3 out of 3 tasks
1/3: running [==================================================>]
2/3: running [==================================================>]
3/3: running [==================================================>]
verify: Service owu0svssay8gue7auwmkga6ch converged
After this, I checked the running services on all three servers:
On manager:
# docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
da8c79a563ef nginx:latest "/docker-entrypoint.…" 29 seconds ago Up 22 seconds 80/tcp Swarm_Mode.2.xp650jms8broke4vg5grjr8bx
8d2cb2e3aed4 nginx:latest "/docker-entrypoint.…" About a minute ago Up About a minute 80/tcp Swarm_Mode.3.9o3zi2ls2xybqwovti3lq62in
On Node1:
# docker ps
CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES
365eca9ef5af nginx:latest "/docker-entrypoint.…" 2 minutes ago Up 2 minutes 80/tcp Swarm_Mode.1.y4d3h522jhpfv00gq5pdj4d9e
On Node2:
# docker ps
#
I have some questions:
1- Why is there no container running on
Node2?
2- I have a YAML file like below:
services:
nodejs-1:
container_name: Node-Micro1
hostname: Node1
build:
context: .
dockerfile: Dockerfile1
command: npm start
volumes:
- ./www:/usr/src/app
- "/var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock"
expose:
- "3000"
ports:
- '3000:3000'
nodejs-2:
container_name: Node-Micro2
hostname: Node2
build:
context: .
dockerfile: Dockerfile2
command: npm start
volumes:
- ./www:/usr/src/app
- "/var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock"
expose:
- "3000"
ports:
- '3001:3000'
nginx:
image: nginx:latest
container_name: Nginx-Micro
ports:
- '80:80'
volumes:
- ./default.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
- "/var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock"
- ./www:/usr/share/nginx/html
depends_on:
- nodejs-1
- nodejs-2
links:
- nodejs-1
- nodejs-2
Should the YAML file and project source code be on the manager node?
Thank you.