How to use YAML file with docker swarm?

Server Config
1

Hello,
I have three servers and I ran the following command on the manager node:

# docker swarm init --advertise-addr 172.20.2.53

I ran the following command on the other two nodes:

# docker swarm join --token SWMTKN-1-0rmswotsbvzaybcujrveigtr7ln5fcywsjtdn02gwdykpt468m-8skbceyft79pho1gz6xh74gx6 172.20.2.53:2377

I got the following message on both nodes:

This node joined a swarm as a worker.

The final result is as follows:

# docker node ls
ID                            HOSTNAME   STATUS    AVAILABILITY   MANAGER STATUS   ENGINE VERSION
jd3rf7qz4hnzb9c2z1zh006l1 *   Manager    Ready     Active         Leader           26.1.3
trazxqj2wvg47as0ogr5kv2ow     Node1      Ready     Active                          26.1.3
0rlvf0m07bkuleuwhxf28k9xj     Node2      Ready     Active                          26.1.1

I executed the following command on the manager node:

# docker service create --name Swarm_Mode --replicas 3 -p 80:80 nginx

The result is as follows:

# docker service create --name Swarm_Mode --replicas 3 -p 80:80 nginx
owu0svssay8gue7auwmkga6ch
overall progress: 3 out of 3 tasks 
1/3: running   [==================================================>] 
2/3: running   [==================================================>] 
3/3: running   [==================================================>] 
verify: Service owu0svssay8gue7auwmkga6ch converged

After this, I checked the running services on all three servers:

On manager:
# docker ps
CONTAINER ID   IMAGE          COMMAND                  CREATED              STATUS              PORTS     NAMES
da8c79a563ef   nginx:latest   "/docker-entrypoint.…"   29 seconds ago       Up 22 seconds       80/tcp    Swarm_Mode.2.xp650jms8broke4vg5grjr8bx
8d2cb2e3aed4   nginx:latest   "/docker-entrypoint.…"   About a minute ago   Up About a minute   80/tcp    Swarm_Mode.3.9o3zi2ls2xybqwovti3lq62in

On Node1:
# docker ps
CONTAINER ID   IMAGE          COMMAND                  CREATED         STATUS         PORTS     NAMES
365eca9ef5af   nginx:latest   "/docker-entrypoint.…"   2 minutes ago   Up 2 minutes   80/tcp    Swarm_Mode.1.y4d3h522jhpfv00gq5pdj4d9e

On Node2:
# docker ps
#

I have some questions:

1- Why is there no container running on Node2?

2- I have a YAML file like below:

services:
    nodejs-1:
      container_name: Node-Micro1
      hostname: Node1
      build:
         context: .
         dockerfile: Dockerfile1
      command: npm start
      volumes:
        - ./www:/usr/src/app
        - "/var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock"
      expose:
        - "3000"
      ports:
        - '3000:3000'

    nodejs-2:
      container_name: Node-Micro2
      hostname: Node2
      build:
         context: .
         dockerfile: Dockerfile2
      command: npm start
      volumes:
        - ./www:/usr/src/app
        - "/var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock"
      expose:
        - "3000"
      ports:
        - '3001:3000'

    nginx:
      image: nginx:latest
      container_name: Nginx-Micro
      ports:
        - '80:80'
      volumes:
        - ./default.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/default.conf
        - "/var/run/docker.sock:/var/run/docker.sock"
        - ./www:/usr/share/nginx/html
      depends_on:
        - nodejs-1
        - nodejs-2
      links:
        - nodejs-1
        - nodejs-2

Should the YAML file and project source code be on the manager node?

Thank you.