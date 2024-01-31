How to use trader functions in php

Please house am very much confused on the exact way to use trader_cdlengulfing() in php, the documentation is not very detailed, please which of the below method is correct and how can i differentiate bullish engulfing from bearish engulfing.
$open = array($open1,$open2);
$high = array($high1,$high2);
$low = array($low1,$low2);
$close = array($close1,$close2);
$isEngulfing = trader_cdlengulfing($open,$high,$low,$close);
============OR==============
$prev = array($open,$high,$low,$close);
$current = array($open,$high,$low,$close);
$isEngulfing = trader_cdlengulfing($prev,$current);
============OR==============
$prevopen = array(30);
$prevhigh = array(40);
$prevlow = array(20);
$prevclose = array(25);
$curopen = array(25);
$curhigh = array(55);
$curlow = array(25);
$curclose = array(55);
$isEngulfing = trader_cdlengulfing($prevopen,$prevhigh,$prevlow,$prevclose,$curopen,$curhigh,$curlow,$curclose);
This is the manual to the trader functions https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.trader-cdlengulfing.php