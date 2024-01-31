How to use trader functions in php

Please house am very much confused on the exact way to use trader_cdlengulfing() in php, the documentation is not very detailed, please which of the below method is correct and how can i differentiate bullish engulfing from bearish engulfing.

$open = array($open1,$open2); $high = array($high1,$high2); $low = array($low1,$low2); $close = array($close1,$close2); $isEngulfing = trader_cdlengulfing($open,$high,$low,$close); ============OR============== $prev = array($open,$high,$low,$close); $current = array($open,$high,$low,$close); $isEngulfing = trader_cdlengulfing($prev,$current); ============OR============== $prevopen = array(30); $prevhigh = array(40); $prevlow = array(20); $prevclose = array(25); $curopen = array(25); $curhigh = array(55); $curlow = array(25); $curclose = array(55); $isEngulfing = trader_cdlengulfing($prevopen,$prevhigh,$prevlow,$prevclose,$curopen,$curhigh,$curlow,$curclose);

This is the manual to the trader functions https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.trader-cdlengulfing.php