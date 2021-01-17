How to use theme without making the changes in the existing setup of a website? Rather which theme I could refer? Earlier I tried to change the theme which affects the URL submission (may be I made some changes)
I dont know I understand exactly what you are trying to achieve, but Ill have a guess.
You have custom coding in your theme files and you cant change it ?
To change the theme you must move the code from the old theme, but if you dont want to have this problem again in the future, create a folder called mu-plugins under wp-content/ and create php files with your custom code. Use hooks and filter to alter the content.