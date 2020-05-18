How to use the MySQL NOT EXISTS operator

Hi gurus,

I have problem with MySQL database

On the table calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020 I divided the days into time slots of one hour each, e.g. 2020-04-14

+---------------------+---------------------+-----+ | start_date | end_date | sID | +---------------------+---------------------+-----+ | 2020-04-14 00:00:00 | 2020-04-14 00:59:00 | 1 | | 2020-04-14 01:00:00 | 2020-04-14 01:59:00 | 2 | | 2020-04-14 02:00:00 | 2020-04-14 02:59:00 | 3 | | 2020-04-14 03:00:00 | 2020-04-14 03:59:00 | 4 | | 2020-04-14 04:00:00 | 2020-04-14 04:59:00 | 5 | | 2020-04-14 05:00:00 | 2020-04-14 05:59:00 | 6 | | 2020-04-14 06:00:00 | 2020-04-14 06:59:00 | 7 | | 2020-04-14 07:00:00 | 2020-04-14 07:59:00 | 8 | | 2020-04-14 08:00:00 | 2020-04-14 08:59:00 | 9 | | 2020-04-14 09:00:00 | 2020-04-14 09:59:00 | 10 | | 2020-04-14 10:00:00 | 2020-04-14 10:59:00 | 11 | | 2020-04-14 11:00:00 | 2020-04-14 11:59:00 | 12 | | 2020-04-14 12:00:00 | 2020-04-14 12:59:00 | 13 | | 2020-04-14 13:00:00 | 2020-04-14 13:59:00 | 14 | | 2020-04-14 14:00:00 | 2020-04-14 14:59:00 | 15 | | 2020-04-14 15:00:00 | 2020-04-14 15:59:00 | 16 | | 2020-04-14 16:00:00 | 2020-04-14 16:59:00 | 17 | | 2020-04-14 17:00:00 | 2020-04-14 17:59:00 | 18 | | 2020-04-14 18:00:00 | 2020-04-14 18:59:00 | 19 | | 2020-04-14 19:00:00 | 2020-04-14 19:59:00 | 20 | | 2020-04-14 20:00:00 | 2020-04-14 20:59:00 | 21 | | 2020-04-14 21:00:00 | 2020-04-14 21:59:00 | 22 | | 2020-04-14 22:00:00 | 2020-04-14 22:59:00 | 23 | | 2020-04-14 23:00:00 | 2020-04-14 23:59:00 | 24 | +---------------------+---------------------+-----+ 24 rows in set

Now I need to find in a second table stable_2020 for the time slots missing with respect to table calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020

+------+---------------------+-----+ | STUX | sdatetime | sID | +------+---------------------+-----+ | 14 | 2020-04-14 01:09:00 | 1 | | 14 | 2020-04-14 01:59:00 | 2 | | 14 | 2020-04-14 02:02:00 | 3 | | 14 | 2020-04-14 02:52:00 | 4 | +------+---------------------+-----+ 4 rows in set

This the tutorial

On this example I need the output below, because on stable_2020 I have four rows

Two rows on time slot

| 2020-04-14 01:00:00 | 2020-04-14 01:59:00 | 2 |

Other two rows on time slot

| 2020-04-14 02:00:00 | 2020-04-14 02:59:00 | 3 |

output required

+---------------------+---------------------+ | start_date | end_date | +---------------------+---------------------+ | 2020-04-14 00:00:00 | 2020-04-14 00:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 03:00:00 | 2020-04-14 03:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 04:00:00 | 2020-04-14 04:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 05:00:00 | 2020-04-14 05:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 06:00:00 | 2020-04-14 06:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 07:00:00 | 2020-04-14 07:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 08:00:00 | 2020-04-14 08:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 09:00:00 | 2020-04-14 09:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 10:00:00 | 2020-04-14 10:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 11:00:00 | 2020-04-14 11:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 12:00:00 | 2020-04-14 12:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 13:00:00 | 2020-04-14 13:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 14:00:00 | 2020-04-14 14:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 15:00:00 | 2020-04-14 15:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 16:00:00 | 2020-04-14 16:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 17:00:00 | 2020-04-14 17:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 18:00:00 | 2020-04-14 18:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 19:00:00 | 2020-04-14 19:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 20:00:00 | 2020-04-14 20:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 21:00:00 | 2020-04-14 21:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 22:00:00 | 2020-04-14 22:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 23:00:00 | 2020-04-14 23:59:00 | +---------------------+---------------------+

The code I’ve tried below without success

mysql> SELECT DISTINCT t.start_date, t.end_date FROM `calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020` t, `stable_2020` m WHERE m.`sdatetime` NOT BETWEEN Cast(t.start_date AS DateTime) AND Cast(t.end_date AS DateTime); +---------------------+---------------------+ | start_date | end_date | +---------------------+---------------------+ | 2020-04-14 00:00:00 | 2020-04-14 00:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 01:00:00 | 2020-04-14 01:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 02:00:00 | 2020-04-14 02:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 03:00:00 | 2020-04-14 03:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 04:00:00 | 2020-04-14 04:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 05:00:00 | 2020-04-14 05:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 06:00:00 | 2020-04-14 06:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 07:00:00 | 2020-04-14 07:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 08:00:00 | 2020-04-14 08:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 09:00:00 | 2020-04-14 09:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 10:00:00 | 2020-04-14 10:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 11:00:00 | 2020-04-14 11:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 12:00:00 | 2020-04-14 12:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 13:00:00 | 2020-04-14 13:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 14:00:00 | 2020-04-14 14:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 15:00:00 | 2020-04-14 15:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 16:00:00 | 2020-04-14 16:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 17:00:00 | 2020-04-14 17:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 18:00:00 | 2020-04-14 18:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 19:00:00 | 2020-04-14 19:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 20:00:00 | 2020-04-14 20:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 21:00:00 | 2020-04-14 21:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 22:00:00 | 2020-04-14 22:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 23:00:00 | 2020-04-14 23:59:00 | +---------------------+---------------------+ 24 rows in set

And

mysql> SELECT start_date, end_date FROM `calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020` t WHERE EXISTS ( SELECT 1 FROM `stable_2020` m WHERE m.`sdatetime` NOT BETWEEN t.start_date AND t.end_date ORDER BY m.`sdatetime` DESC ); +---------------------+---------------------+ | start_date | end_date | +---------------------+---------------------+ | 2020-04-14 00:00:00 | 2020-04-14 00:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 01:00:00 | 2020-04-14 01:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 02:00:00 | 2020-04-14 02:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 03:00:00 | 2020-04-14 03:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 04:00:00 | 2020-04-14 04:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 05:00:00 | 2020-04-14 05:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 06:00:00 | 2020-04-14 06:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 07:00:00 | 2020-04-14 07:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 08:00:00 | 2020-04-14 08:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 09:00:00 | 2020-04-14 09:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 10:00:00 | 2020-04-14 10:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 11:00:00 | 2020-04-14 11:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 12:00:00 | 2020-04-14 12:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 13:00:00 | 2020-04-14 13:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 14:00:00 | 2020-04-14 14:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 15:00:00 | 2020-04-14 15:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 16:00:00 | 2020-04-14 16:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 17:00:00 | 2020-04-14 17:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 18:00:00 | 2020-04-14 18:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 19:00:00 | 2020-04-14 19:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 20:00:00 | 2020-04-14 20:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 21:00:00 | 2020-04-14 21:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 22:00:00 | 2020-04-14 22:59:00 | | 2020-04-14 23:00:00 | 2020-04-14 23:59:00 | +---------------------+---------------------+ 24 rows in set

My structure table below