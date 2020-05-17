How to use the MySQL NOT EXISTS operator

Hi gurus,
I have problem with MySQL database
On the table
calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020 I divided the days into time slots of one hour each, e.g. 2020-04-14
+---------------------+---------------------+-----+
| start_date | end_date | sID |
+---------------------+---------------------+-----+
| 2020-04-14 00:00:00 | 2020-04-14 00:59:00 | 1 |
| 2020-04-14 01:00:00 | 2020-04-14 01:59:00 | 2 |
| 2020-04-14 02:00:00 | 2020-04-14 02:59:00 | 3 |
| 2020-04-14 03:00:00 | 2020-04-14 03:59:00 | 4 |
| 2020-04-14 04:00:00 | 2020-04-14 04:59:00 | 5 |
| 2020-04-14 05:00:00 | 2020-04-14 05:59:00 | 6 |
| 2020-04-14 06:00:00 | 2020-04-14 06:59:00 | 7 |
| 2020-04-14 07:00:00 | 2020-04-14 07:59:00 | 8 |
| 2020-04-14 08:00:00 | 2020-04-14 08:59:00 | 9 |
| 2020-04-14 09:00:00 | 2020-04-14 09:59:00 | 10 |
| 2020-04-14 10:00:00 | 2020-04-14 10:59:00 | 11 |
| 2020-04-14 11:00:00 | 2020-04-14 11:59:00 | 12 |
| 2020-04-14 12:00:00 | 2020-04-14 12:59:00 | 13 |
| 2020-04-14 13:00:00 | 2020-04-14 13:59:00 | 14 |
| 2020-04-14 14:00:00 | 2020-04-14 14:59:00 | 15 |
| 2020-04-14 15:00:00 | 2020-04-14 15:59:00 | 16 |
| 2020-04-14 16:00:00 | 2020-04-14 16:59:00 | 17 |
| 2020-04-14 17:00:00 | 2020-04-14 17:59:00 | 18 |
| 2020-04-14 18:00:00 | 2020-04-14 18:59:00 | 19 |
| 2020-04-14 19:00:00 | 2020-04-14 19:59:00 | 20 |
| 2020-04-14 20:00:00 | 2020-04-14 20:59:00 | 21 |
| 2020-04-14 21:00:00 | 2020-04-14 21:59:00 | 22 |
| 2020-04-14 22:00:00 | 2020-04-14 22:59:00 | 23 |
| 2020-04-14 23:00:00 | 2020-04-14 23:59:00 | 24 |
+---------------------+---------------------+-----+
24 rows in set
I need to find in a second table for the time slots missing with respect to table
calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020
This the tutorial
The code I’ve tried below without success
TRUNCATE TABLE `calendar_recovery_table_time_slot_2020`;
INSERT IGNORE INTO `calendar_recovery_table_time_slot_2020` SELECT
start_date,
end_date,
NULL
FROM
`calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020` t
WHERE
NOT EXISTS (
SELECT
1
FROM
`sdo_table` m
WHERE
m.`startdatetime` BETWEEN t.start_date
AND t.end_date
AND SUBSTRING_INDEX(m.`startdatetime`, ' ', 1) = '2020-04-14'
ORDER BY
m.`startdatetime` DESC
)
AND SUBSTRING_INDEX(start_date, ' ', 1) = '2020-04-14';
Please can you help me?
CREATE TABLE `calendar_recovery_table_time_slot_2020` (
`start_date` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
`end_date` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
`sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
PRIMARY KEY (`sID`),
KEY `start_date` (`start_date`),
KEY `end_date` (`end_date`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1;
CREATE TABLE `calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020` (
`start_date` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
`end_date` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
`sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
PRIMARY KEY (`sID`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1 ROW_FORMAT=COMPACT;
CREATE TABLE `stable_2020` (
`STUX` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
`startdatetime` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
`sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
PRIMARY KEY (`sID`),
UNIQUE KEY `ukey` (`STUX`,`startdatetime`) USING BTREE,
KEY `startdatetime` (`startdatetime`)
) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1;