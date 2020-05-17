How to use the MySQL NOT EXISTS operator

Hi gurus,

I have problem with MySQL database

On the table calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020 I divided the days into time slots of one hour each, e.g. 2020-04-14

+---------------------+---------------------+-----+
| start_date          | end_date            | sID |
+---------------------+---------------------+-----+
| 2020-04-14 00:00:00 | 2020-04-14 00:59:00 |   1 |
| 2020-04-14 01:00:00 | 2020-04-14 01:59:00 |   2 |
| 2020-04-14 02:00:00 | 2020-04-14 02:59:00 |   3 |
| 2020-04-14 03:00:00 | 2020-04-14 03:59:00 |   4 |
| 2020-04-14 04:00:00 | 2020-04-14 04:59:00 |   5 |
| 2020-04-14 05:00:00 | 2020-04-14 05:59:00 |   6 |
| 2020-04-14 06:00:00 | 2020-04-14 06:59:00 |   7 |
| 2020-04-14 07:00:00 | 2020-04-14 07:59:00 |   8 |
| 2020-04-14 08:00:00 | 2020-04-14 08:59:00 |   9 |
| 2020-04-14 09:00:00 | 2020-04-14 09:59:00 |  10 |
| 2020-04-14 10:00:00 | 2020-04-14 10:59:00 |  11 |
| 2020-04-14 11:00:00 | 2020-04-14 11:59:00 |  12 |
| 2020-04-14 12:00:00 | 2020-04-14 12:59:00 |  13 |
| 2020-04-14 13:00:00 | 2020-04-14 13:59:00 |  14 |
| 2020-04-14 14:00:00 | 2020-04-14 14:59:00 |  15 |
| 2020-04-14 15:00:00 | 2020-04-14 15:59:00 |  16 |
| 2020-04-14 16:00:00 | 2020-04-14 16:59:00 |  17 |
| 2020-04-14 17:00:00 | 2020-04-14 17:59:00 |  18 |
| 2020-04-14 18:00:00 | 2020-04-14 18:59:00 |  19 |
| 2020-04-14 19:00:00 | 2020-04-14 19:59:00 |  20 |
| 2020-04-14 20:00:00 | 2020-04-14 20:59:00 |  21 |
| 2020-04-14 21:00:00 | 2020-04-14 21:59:00 |  22 |
| 2020-04-14 22:00:00 | 2020-04-14 22:59:00 |  23 |
| 2020-04-14 23:00:00 | 2020-04-14 23:59:00 |  24 |
+---------------------+---------------------+-----+
24 rows in set

I need to find in a second table for the time slots missing with respect to table calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020

The code I’ve tried below without success

TRUNCATE TABLE `calendar_recovery_table_time_slot_2020`;

INSERT IGNORE INTO `calendar_recovery_table_time_slot_2020` SELECT
	start_date,
	end_date,
	NULL
FROM
	`calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020` t
WHERE
	NOT EXISTS (
		SELECT
			1
		FROM
			`sdo_table` m
		WHERE
			m.`startdatetime` BETWEEN t.start_date
		AND t.end_date
		AND SUBSTRING_INDEX(m.`startdatetime`, ' ', 1) = '2020-04-14'
		ORDER BY
			m.`startdatetime` DESC
	)
AND SUBSTRING_INDEX(start_date, ' ', 1) = '2020-04-14';

Please can you help me?

    CREATE TABLE `calendar_recovery_table_time_slot_2020` (
      `start_date` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
      `end_date` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
      `sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
      PRIMARY KEY (`sID`),
      KEY `start_date` (`start_date`),
      KEY `end_date` (`end_date`)
    ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1;

    CREATE TABLE `calendar_recovery_interval_hour_2020` (
      `start_date` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
      `end_date` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
      `sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
      PRIMARY KEY (`sID`)
    ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1 ROW_FORMAT=COMPACT;

    CREATE TABLE `stable_2020` (
      `STUX` int(11) DEFAULT NULL,
      `startdatetime` datetime DEFAULT NULL,
      `sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
      PRIMARY KEY (`sID`),
      UNIQUE KEY `ukey` (`STUX`,`startdatetime`) USING BTREE,
      KEY `startdatetime` (`startdatetime`)
    ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=latin1;