How to use symfony csrf token validation?

I am using this twig and standalone symfony form and validator component:
use Symfony\Component\Validator\Constraints as Assert;
// other use lines ommitted to shorten the code.
$defaultFormTheme = 'bootstrap_4_horizontal_layout.html.twig';
$csrfGenerator = new UriSafeTokenGenerator();
$csrfStorage = new NativeSessionTokenStorage();
$csrfManager = new CsrfTokenManager($csrfGenerator, $csrfStorage);
$formEngine = new TwigRendererEngine([$defaultFormTheme], $twig);
$twig->addRuntimeLoader(new FactoryRuntimeLoader([
FormRenderer::class => function () use ($formEngine, $csrfManager) {
return new FormRenderer($formEngine, $csrfManager);
},
]));
$twig->addExtension(new FormExtension());
$translator = new Translator('fr_FR');
$translator->addLoader('php', new \Symfony\Component\Translation\Loader\PhpFileLoader());
$translator->addResource('php', ROOT.'/translations/messages.fr.php', 'fr_FR');
$twig->addExtension(new TranslationExtension($translator));
$formFactory = Forms::createFormFactoryBuilder()
->addExtension(new CsrfExtension($csrfManager))
->addExtension(new ValidatorExtension(Validation::createValidator()))
->getFormFactory();
$form = $formFactory->createBuilder()
->add('firstnameEn', TextType::class, [
'constraints' => [new Assert\Length(['min' => 3])]
])
->add('lastnameEn', TextType::class)
->add('email', EmailType::class)
->add('birthDate', TextType::class)
->add('password', PasswordType::class)
->add('applyCard', CheckboxType::class)
->add('showPhoto', CheckboxType::class)
->add('privacyRead', CheckboxType::class)
->getForm();
$form->handleRequest();
if ($form->isSubmitted() && $form->isValid()) {
$errors = $form->getErrors();
var_dump($errors);
$data = $form->getErrors();
var_dump($data);
print("debug pring");
} else {
$errors = $form->getErrors();
var_dump($errors);
$data = $form->getErrors();
var_dump($data);
print("debug pring");
}
echo $twig->render('signup.html',
['form' => $form->createView(),
'title' => 'title',
]);
I looked html source and I see there is field like:
<input type="hidden" id="form__token" name="form[_token]" value="YTm....." />
But I always get an invalid csrf token error, after submitting the form even with a fresh form page. What mistake I did? Should I do something else in this code too?