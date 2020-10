Hi all,

I have a client who offers gardening to one town; woodland management to another town; carpentry to another town etc…

At the moment I have a page dedicated to each service he offers.

How can I utilise schema.org? Should I create a ‘Services’ page which summarizes each of the services with links to each of the pages?

What would the schema markup look like? I would need: services name, description, image, link, locations the service is available in.

Thanks