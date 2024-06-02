How to use PHP to Redirect to another page after form submition?

Hello everyone,
I am trying to add a redirect option to my mail sending code, but it seems not to work. Pls, can someone help me ?
Form and mail sending files are attached here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uA_wt8Ztofs0RHLZpensO8XjqeQuoDta/view?usp=drive_link
Just post the files here. I don’t know that too many people are going to open a zip file from a stranger on the internet, no offense intended.
1 Like
Thank you for posting the files here.
I am a new user, so I am not yet allowed to post attachments, that is why I used a Google Drive link. Sorry about that.
money on the problem being solved by:
You can only send header() calls before any output to the screen is made. That includes any code or empty lines before the <?php.`
(No, i’m not downloading files from a random person on the forum. You should be able to put your form code into a code block here by putting triple-backticks (```) before and after the code block.