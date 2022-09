How to use on-click

Hi, a little help, please. I have been using:

<tr bgcolor="#D4AAFF"> <td><input name="radiobutton" type="radio" value="http://target.com" onclick="gotolink()">target name</td> <td>purpose for target</td> <td>username " "</td> <td>password " "</td> <td>secure?/ans " "</td> <td>emailused " "</td> <td>0000-00-00</td> <td>22</td> <td></td> <td>Y</td>

in an html program to keep show passwords, click on the button and go to the url.

This BELOW code selects a record from a database table and updates the date visited and times visited.

I want to use the onclick here to go to the url also. Preformatted text