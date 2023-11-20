How to use Laravel contract based testing to deal with bugs

As a seasoned Laravel developer with Hybrid Web Agency, I prioritize reliability in every project I undertake. While conventional testing methods are crucial, they sometimes fall short when dealing with intricate tasks and evolving requirements.

That’s why I’ve embraced contract-based testing to validate new features and eliminate bugs before delivery. By outlining intended behaviors and expected outcomes, contracts ensure that my code functions as intended, both now and in the future.

This dedication to quality has proven beneficial for clients. Project budgets remain stable as the need for rework diminishes. Users enjoy seamless experiences with the confidence to adjust scope as needed.

In this post, I'll illustrate how contract testing elevated the performance of one application. From setup to ongoing maintenance, discover how prioritizing quality early in the development process enhances project deliverables and fortifies client relationships.

Understanding Contract Tests

Contract testing is an approach that validates public APIs by specifying expected application behaviors rather than delving into implementation details. Unlike unit or integration tests, contracts assert that the code functions as intended both now and in the face of future unknown changes.

Contracts define the public methods and properties of a class, serving as a binding agreement with external users. Tests then explore this public API through realistic scenarios and assertions, effectively separating the “contract” from its internal coding.

Some key benefits of contract testing include:

Focus on critical behaviors: Tests validate crucial inputs and outputs rather than exhaustively testing all code paths, prioritizing important use cases.

Stability over time: Contracts act as documentation and safeguards against regressions from code changes. Tests remain effective as code evolves if output contracts are met.

Reader-focused documentation: Contracts serve as living documentation for developers to reference, offering insights into how to use classes properly without diving into the code.

Here’s a simple example of a contract class validating a common “CountAll” method:

interface PostRepositoryContract { public function countAll(): int; } class PostRepositoryContractTest extends TestCase { public function testCountAllReturnsInteger() { $mock = Mockery::mock(PostRepositoryContract::class); $count = $mock->countAll(); $this->assertInternalType('integer', $count); } }

This contract ensures that the method returns an integer without worrying about the implementation details, maintaining stability over time.

Setting Up Contract Tests in Laravel

Initiating contract tests in Laravel involves a few simple steps to configure your environment.

Installing Necessary Packages

The primary package needed is PHPUnit. Run composer require --dev phpunit/phpunit to add it as a development dependency.

You’ll also want helper packages like Mockery for generating test doubles. Run composer require --dev mockery/mockery to install them.

Configuring the Testing Environment

Add a phpunit.xml file to your project root with basic configurations, informing PHPUnit where to find your tests:

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <phpunit> <testsuites> <testsuite name="App Tests"> <directory>tests</directory> </testsuite> </testsuites> </phpunit>

Generating a Basic Test Stub

Create a tests directory and a sample test file like Feature/UserTest.php . Import necessary classes and traits:

<?php use PHPUnit\Framework\TestCase; class FeatureTest extends TestCase { public function setUp(): void { //... } public function testExample() { } }

Now, your environment is ready to start crafting focused contract tests!

A Real-World Contract Test Example

To illustrate contract testing in action, let’s delve into a real-world example.

Choosing a Class to Test

For this demonstration, let’s focus on a fundamental Repository class that interacts with the database, such as a PostRepository. It plays a pivotal role in retrieving, creating, and updating posts and is crucial to our app’s functionality.

Defining the Public API Contract

Firstly, we define the public methods and properties the repository exposes with an interface:

interface PostRepositoryInterface { public function all(); public function create(array $data); // etc }

Crafting Test Assertions

Next, we create tests that explore this interface through common usage scenarios:

public function testAllReturnsCollection() { $mock = Mockery::mock(PostRepositoryInterface::class); $posts = $mock->all(); $this->assertInstanceOf(Collection::class, $posts); } public function testCreateStoresPost() { $mock = Mockery::mock(PostRepositoryInterface::class); $mock->shouldReceive('create')->once(); $mock->create(['title' => 'Test']); }

Running Tests

Simply run phpunit ! These contract tests validate our code’s public behaviors independently of implementation details.

Now, let’s see how this approach enhances our code quality over time.

Common Contracts to Test

Certain areas of a typical Laravel application benefit the most from contract testing:

Database Models & Repositories

Classes interacting with the database, such as Eloquent models and repository interfaces, are ideal for contract testing. Validate expected behaviors for fetching, updating, and relating data without depending on the backend.

API Controllers

API surfaces define your application’s public contract with external consumers. Test controller methods for adherence to formats, expected parameters, and return values.

Mailables & Notifications

Contract test notifications and mailables by asserting views and data are rendered correctly, independent of transport concerns.

Core Application Services

Services encapsulate much of your application’s business logic. Test service contracts for expected payloads and exceptions, validating core workflows independently of UI logic.

By focusing tests on these common artifacts, you can have confidence in critical contracts even as code evolves.

Maintenance and Continuous Testing

Contract tests provide ongoing value beyond initial development:

Refactoring Without Breaking Contracts

Since tests focus on public APIs, internal refactors and optimizations won’t cause failures if they don’t change public behavior specifications.

Versioning/Breaking Changes Clearly

Before introducing breaking changes, update contracts by removing or modifying methods or arguments. This signals tests and consumers explicitly to change accordingly.

Integrating with Continuous Integration

Add PHPUnit runs to your CI/CD pipeline. Now contract tests prevent regressions from being deployed automatically.

As codebases evolve rapidly, contracts catch where internal changes alter intended external behaviors. They document restrictions that maintain backwards compatibility over versions.

With contracts, releasing with confidence is attainable. Refactors, features, and optimizations land safely while preserving established public interfaces. Tests act as living documentation reflecting how code works and is meant to be used.

Conclusion

In every development phase, from initial specs to ongoing maintenance, quality must remain the highest priority. Contract tests provide the structure and assurance that promises to users are kept, even as circumstances change.

By clarifying expectations instead of implementation, contracts make code understandable from any perspective. They facilitate safe evolution, ensuring the present works as before while allowing imagination for what’s next.

Most importantly, contract testing transforms relationships. Where fear of breakage once restricted progress, shared expectations built on honesty and respect