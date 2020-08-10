How to use JS in tamper monkey to change uBlock Extension behaviour?

JavaScript
#1

Any idea how i can use JS in tamper monkey to get the uBlock Extension strict blocking page to stop showing up but still doing it’s functionality in the background?

i am using a page that asks for turning the ad block off and even if i bypassed that the page doesn’t function properly so i don’t have any option than turning it off so i did … but the problem is that it shows pop up ads and the ublock blocks them using strict blocking which makes it annoying as the real pop up.

image
image1856×853 43 KB

any idea how do i get it to stop showing that page without turning the feature off for any site ?

the url of the warning page
chrome-extension://cjpalhdlnbpafiamejdnhcphjbkeiagm/document-blocked.html?

#2

While I may be in danger of Invoking Cunningham’s Law, it’s not possible to get tamper monkey to affect uBlock in that way.

1 Like