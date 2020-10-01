How to use data from bundle.js created by webpack

JavaScript
#1

can we use data from bundle.js created by webpack. and if yes how can we do that

#2

There are instructions on using a bundled webpack script at https://webpack.js.org/guides/getting-started/

#3

I reviewed that already.
but i cannot figure it out how can we do that.
can you help me with where is instruction for getting data from bundle.js

#4

Hi @ranaraumik, what do you mean with data? The bundle output itself, or some data getting imported inside the bundle?

#5

Assumptions here, but does it relate to ranaraumik’s other question about .las files and three.js

Could the data be exported to a file as JSON with fileSystem?

#6

yes it relates to that question

#7

I want to create mesh from ‘.las’ data in three.js with input tag to select file from computer.

using npm packages “@loaders/core , @loaders/las”,
I read data from binary las and get Float32Array from that.
save that array to file.

and in my three.js code I use that file to create mesh.

so in this process I have to save that data to server and after that I can get data from server and process it.

so if there any way we can read that file on client side.

These packages don’t have browser build.
so I created bundle.js with webpack to read file on server side.
but I dont know how to extract “.las” file data from bundle.js